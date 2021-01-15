You are here

ByteDance's chief rival wins HKEX nod for US$5b IPO

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

KUAISHOU Technology, the main rival to ByteDance, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering (IPO) of about US$5 billion, said people familiar with the matter, paving the way for one of the city's biggest listings of the year.

The Tencent Holdings-backed short-video startup plans to begin gauging demand for its IPO as soon as next week, said one of the sources, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. Kuaishou is angling for a valuation of US$50 billion, almost twice the recent estimate, Bloomberg News has reported.

A representative for Kuaishou had no immediate comment.

Kuaishou - which means "fast hand" in Mandarin - is set to win the race against larger rival ByteDance in going public.

ByteDance, which owns the wildly popular apps TikTok and Douyin, is in discussions to raise US$2 billion privately before listing some of its businesses in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported last year.

At US$5 billion, Kuaishou's IPO will be the city's biggest float since Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's Asian unit raised US$5.8 billion in 2019, excluding the secondary listing of Alibaba Group Holding in the same year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Kuaishou and ByteDance represent a generation of Chinese tech

startups that have risen to the fore thanks to a surge in short video content, challenging the dominance of Tencent and Alibaba.

Kuaishou established its popularity among users in smaller cities and rural areas, with people streaming slices of everyday life from harvesting corn to slurping noodles.

It has since expanded to audiences in bigger cities, hosting content ranging from people playing video games to teenagers lip-syncing pop songs, much like ByteDance's global app TikTok and its domestic Chinese version, Douyin.

Access to Kuaishou's main app is free, and the startup takes a cut of the tips users give their favourite live-streaming performers.

The company was last valued by Pitchbook at US$28.6 billion after a February funding round.

At US$50 billion, it would surpass SpaceX to become the world's third most valuable private company, said CB Insights.

Tencent has about a 21.6 per cent stake in Kuaishou. Other backers include venture capital firms DCM, DST Global and Sequoia Capital China, showed a preliminary prospectus.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and China Renaissance Holdings are joint sponsors of Kuaishou's proposed IPO.BLOOMBERG

