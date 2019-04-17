You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust to distribute portion of income from dispute resolution to unitholders

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 8:27 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

OUT of some S$8.2 million that Cache Logistics Trust received in an earlier dispute resolution, about S$7.4 million qualifies for tax transparency with the rest being subject to tax, the real estate investment trust (Reit) manager announced on Wednesday night.

The income qualifying for tax transparency, which Cache referred to as the rental shortfall amount, is attributable to the rental period from Sept 1, 2016 to Aug 31, 2021. About S$2.9 million of the amount, attributable to the rental period from Sept 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019 and net of relevant expenses, will be distributed to unitholders together with the Q2 2019 distributions, Cache said.

"It should be noted that the S$2.9 million amount is an estimate and may be subject to adjustments," it added. The company also said that the balance, net of relevant expenses, will be distributed over the remaining rental period from Apr 1, 2019 to Aug 31, 2021.

The property in question, 51 Alps Avenue, was the subject of a dispute between the Reit and Schenker Singapore that was resolved amicably in October 2017. Cache said on Wednesday that it had received confirmation from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore regarding the amount that qualifies for tax transparency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Sinopipe proposes RTO deal, move of listing to Catalist

PEC secures S$103m in new contracts

Best World applies for AGM deadline extension pending review of franchise model

Soilbuild Reit posts Q1 DPU of 1.198 Singapore cents

YuuZoo announces departure of former CEO as non-executive director

Keppel Reit posts Q1 DPU of 1.39 Singapore cents

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening