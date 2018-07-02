You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust's manager makes board changes

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 8:04 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

CACHE Logistics Trust on Monday announced changes to the board of its manager, ARA Trust Management (Cache).

The manager has appointed Moses K Song and Chia Nam Toon, as non-executive directors of the manager. Mr Song is assistant group CEO and group chief investment officer at ARA Asset Management, while Mr Chia is assistant group CEO and CEO of Reits and business development at ARA.

This comes as Loi Pok Yen, CWT's group chief executive, and Jimmy Yim, deputy chairman of law firm Drew & Napier, have resigned as non-executive directors of the manager. 

ARA this year moved to acquire all the shares that it does not already own in the Reit and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust, buying the stakes previously held by global logistics firm CWT.

Consequently, the manager has also been renamed to ARA Trust Management (Cache) from ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache). 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u61jy10ebtp430sd1l.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

doc70tuxhzb5x11aq1wbcvu_doc70ns1pyuy8go4uj6p8u.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening