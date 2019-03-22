Camsing Healthcare, Top Glove call for trading halt ahead of announcements

CAMSING Healthcare has requested a trading halt on Friday morning, pending the release of an announcement.

Executive chairman Lo Ching issued the regulatory filing on behalf of the mainboard-listed company. Its shares last traded at S$1.07 on Monday.

Separately, mainboard-listed Top Glove Corp has similarly requested a trading halt at 12.30pm on Friday, pending the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended Feb 28, 2019. Its shares traded at S$1.47 before the halt.