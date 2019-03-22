You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare, Top Glove call for trading halt ahead of announcements

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 1:01 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

CAMSING Healthcare has requested a trading halt on Friday morning, pending the release of an announcement.

Executive chairman Lo Ching issued the regulatory filing on behalf of the mainboard-listed company. Its shares last traded at S$1.07 on Monday.

Separately, mainboard-listed Top Glove Corp has similarly requested a trading halt at 12.30pm on Friday, pending the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended Feb 28, 2019. Its shares traded at S$1.47 before the halt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Sembcorp looking to supply YHC Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

OCBC Pay Anyone on food ordering app Waitrr

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

AEM Holdings' sales orders for FY2019 to-date hit S$174m

Transcorp says S$6m deposit for cancelled China project MOU is 'fully guaranteed'

Malaysia anti-graft panel orders release of monies in Jawala's frozen bank accounts

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
3 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
4 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lighthizer.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Pay Anyone on food ordering app Waitrr

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening