You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
COMMENTARY

Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?

The focus now should be for stakeholders and creditors to give the firm time and space to find an alternative white knight by the end of April
Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

IT was hugely disappointing to learn last week that troubled water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd has terminated its agreement with SMI, the only white knight that has emerged over the past year with funds to help Hyflux. Ever since SMI announced its S$530 million rescue package last October, Sias

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening