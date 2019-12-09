You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against US$

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_Canadian dollar_021281.jpg
The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Friday, unwinding much of last week's gains after data showing a slump in domestic jobs suggested the economy was not as resilient as the Bank of Canada had hoped.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Toronto

THE Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Friday, unwinding much of last week's gains after data showing a slump in domestic jobs suggested the economy was not as resilient as the Bank of Canada had hoped.

The Canadian job market lost 71,200 net positions in November while the unemployment rate rose to 5.9 per cent, the highest in more than a year, data from Statistics Canada showed. Analysts had forecast a gain of 10,000 jobs.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75 per cent as it cited sources of resilience in the Canadian economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The jobs decline shows the economy is "not as resilient as maybe the bank had conveyed" but is not going to trigger an imminent cut to interest rates, said Scott Lampard, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada.

SEE ALSO

Greenback trades near one-month lows

Chances of an interest rate cut at the central bank's next meeting in January rose but were less than 20 per cent, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

The central bank said governor Stephen Poloz will step down when his seven-year mandate expires in June, which market players had expected.

At 3.51 pm (2051 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 1.3259 to the greenback, or 75.42 US cents. The currency, which notched a four-week high on Thursday at 1.3158, traded in a range of 1.3173 to 1.3270.

For the week, the loonie was on track to rise 0.1 per cent.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed. As at Dec 3, net long positions had increased to 21,471 contracts from 20,344 in the prior week.

The US dollar rallied on Friday against a basket of major currencies after data showed the US economy created many more jobs than expected in November.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as a meeting of Opec and its allies agreed to deepen output cuts.

US crude oil futures were up 1.1 per cent at US$59.07 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.654 per cent and the 10-year rising 31 Canadian cents to yield 1.579 per cent.

The gap between Canada's two-year yield and its US equivalent narrowed by 5.9 basis points to a spread of 3.9 basis points in favour of the Canadian bond. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Mergers and acquisitions up in 2019 but deal sizes are shrinking

SBA to mark 35 years with new award for young business leaders

US stock market may post annual 'Santa Claus Rally' this time also

CSE Global engineers growth through diversification and acquisitions

How to reduce decision biases

IReit Global ventures into Spain, acquires four office buildings

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico accepts US steel demand in USMCA, with conditions

[MEXICO CITY] Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that Mexico would accept a US proposal...

Dec 9, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

EU budget rules need rethink, says new commissioner

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] The EU's new economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the bloc should consider loosening its...

Dec 9, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Iraq leaders laugh off new US sanctions

[BAGHDAD] An Iraqi paramilitary leader and a politician have laughed off financial sanctions Washington recently...

Dec 9, 2019 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Jury would convict Trump 'in 3 minutes flat,' says key lawmaker

[WASHINGTON] The chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee said on Sunday that if the impeachment case against...

Dec 9, 2019 06:41 AM
Life & Culture

'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85

[WASHINGTON] Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life on the iconic children's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly