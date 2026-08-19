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‘Cannot afford six more months of silence’: Singapore could gain edge with broader asset management push as Hong Kong tax gap narrows

Analysts say MAS’ announcement is timely and sends a ‘strong signal’ of Singapore’s drive to grow the sector

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 09:27 PM
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    • MAS says it will introduce measures that encourage key asset managers to anchor their business activities, capital allocation and talent deployment in the country.
    • MAS says it will introduce measures that encourage key asset managers to anchor their business activities, capital allocation and talent deployment in the country. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore could gain an edge over Hong Kong in the race to become the region’s leading asset management hub, in the wake of the Republic’s unveiling of a broader set of measures that complement efforts to narrow the tax gap between the two markets, industry observers said.

    The new measures are timely and send a “strong signal” of Singapore’s commitment to grow the sector, especially amid growing concern that the Republic risks losing investment talent and fund-management mandates to competing hubs, they added.

    “The timing of the announcement is a nice surprise,” said Suhaimi Zainul-Abidin, chief executive of fund manager Quantedge Capital. “The industry cannot afford a further six months of silence, so an earlier announcement (ahead of details) is the correct decision.”

    Monetary Authority of Singaporeasset managementTax incentivesHong Kong

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