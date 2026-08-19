‘Cannot afford six more months of silence’: Singapore could gain edge with broader asset management push as Hong Kong tax gap narrows

Analysts say MAS’ announcement is timely and sends a ‘strong signal’ of Singapore’s drive to grow the sector

MAS says it will introduce measures that encourage key asset managers to anchor their business activities, capital allocation and talent deployment in the country. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore could gain an edge over Hong Kong in the race to become the region’s leading asset management hub, in the wake of the Republic’s unveiling of a broader set of measures that complement efforts to narrow the tax gap between the two markets, industry observers said.

The new measures are timely and send a “strong signal” of Singapore’s commitment to grow the sector, especially amid growing concern that the Republic risks losing investment talent and fund-management mandates to competing hubs, they added.

“The timing of the announcement is a nice surprise,” said Suhaimi Zainul-Abidin, chief executive of fund manager Quantedge Capital. “The industry cannot afford a further six months of silence, so an earlier announcement (ahead of details) is the correct decision.”