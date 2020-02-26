You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CAO posts 13.2% rise in Q4 profit to US$21.2m

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 1:53 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

JET fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (CAO) posted a 13.2 per cent rise in net profit to US$21.2 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from US$18.7 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to an increase in gross profit, resulting from higher gains from the supply of jet fuel to China, and from trading and optimisation activities, the group said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Earnings per share stood at 2.46 US cents for the quarter, up from 2.18 cents a year ago.

Revenue for Q4 was up 16.6 per cent to US$5.1 billion, from US$4.38 billion a year ago, mainly due to an increase in fuel volume.

CAO's board has proposed a final cash dividend of 4.7 Singapore cents per share, up from 4.5 cents a year ago, for shareholders' approval at a forthcoming annual general meeting, with the payment date to be announced later.

SEE ALSO

BHG Retail Reit's Q4 DPU slips 14.7% to 0.93 S cent

For the full year ended Dec 31, net profit was up 6.4 per cent to US$99.8 million, while revenue was down 1.3 per cent to US$20.34 billion.

CAO chief executive and executive director Wang Yanjun said the group will continue to leverage its core competencies to expand its presence globally.

For other oil products, CAO will continue to build structural advantages globally. This will be complemented by opportunities to acquire or invest in synergistic businesses or assets to sustain and accelerate growth, he added.

As at 12.43pm, CAO shares were trading at S$1.15, down S$0.02 or 1.7 per cent, after the results were announced.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 02:32 PM
Transport

Singapore to build simulation facilities on all train lines to improve rail reliability

[SINGAPORE] The government has set aside S$100 million over five years to build simulation facilities on all train...

Feb 26, 2020 02:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property offers virus relief measures for Singapore mall tenants

TENANTS at 14 malls across Singapore will receive support from Frasers Property Retail (FRP) to tide over the...

Feb 26, 2020 02:01 PM
Garage

Startup Snapask eyes breakeven in 2020 with US$35m fresh funds

TUTORING app player Snapask is gunning to be profitable this year, while expanding its content capabilities with US$...

Feb 26, 2020 01:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes

[BENGALURU] A contingent of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers are taking complaints to Capitol Hill, saying...

Feb 26, 2020 01:24 PM
Transport

Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

[WELLINGTON] Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly