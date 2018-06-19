You are here

CAO to divest remaining stake in Xinyuan associate

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 1:11 PM
JET fuel trader China Aviation Oil (S) Corp (CAO) plans to divest its equity stake in a petrochemical-focused business based in China.

The Singapore-listed firm said during the trading lunch break on Tuesday that it intends to dispose its entire 39 per cent equity interest in China Aviation Oil Xinyuan Petrochemicals Co, a limited liability company incorporated in China.

CAO, which is a subsidiary of state-owned China National Aviation Fuel Group, said that for the purpose of the divestment, it will pursue a listing-for-sale through the China Beijing Equity Exchange.

The proposed divestment comes just over a decade after CAO sold a 41 per cent stake in its then 80-per cent-owned Xinyuan subsidiary.

CAO signed an agreement on Jan 29, 2007, to sell its 41 per cent equity interest at 20.5 million yuan to Shenzhen Juzhengyuan Petrochemicals Co.

CAO shares were down 1 Singapore cent at S$1.55 as of 12:58pm. 

