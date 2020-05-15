Capacity crunch ruled out as cause of M1 outage; users to get fee rebates

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
NETWORK operator M1 has blamed network upgrading for its fibre service outages this week, as it offered affected users fee rebates.
Back-to-back failures on Tuesday and Wednesday have already sparked an investigation by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), as...
