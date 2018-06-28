Capella Hotel Group to manage Regent Singapore from 2019

Regent Singapore will be managed by the Capella Hotel Group next year.

REGENT Singapore will be managed by the Capella Hotel Group next year.

This comes months after the Kwee family, which owns the Pontiac Land Group that owns The Regent, bought the hospitality company from veteran hotelier and Ritz-Carlton founding president Horst Schulze in October 2017.

Four Seasons has been managing the hotel in the last 26 years under the Regent brand, but have agreed mutually with Pontiac Land Group not to extend their management agreement. The last day for Four Seasons is Dec 31, 2018, and Capella Hotel Group will come on board starting Jan 1.

The three will work to ensure a smooth transition to the new management, Pontiac Land Group said in a press statement on Thursday night.

“We at Capella Hotel Group look forward to working closely with all colleagues at the property towards continuous success and future growth. We are excited to unveil our plans for the hotel before the end of the year,” said Nicholas Clayton, chief executive officer of Capella Hotel Group.

The brand has been undergoing an expansion in the Asia-Pacific region since the sale to the Kwee family. Real estate developer Pontiac Land Group has assets including the five-star Capella Singapore resort on Sentosa.