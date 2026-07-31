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AEM, UMS lead chip and tech surge in Singapore as AI trade confidence returns

The STI still falls, however, weighed down by a drop in bank stocks

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 09:58 AM
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    • AEM, a supplier for Nvidia, Intel and AMD, saw the biggest boost and rose as much as 12.5% to S$8.52 in the first few minutes of trading on Friday.
    • AEM, a supplier for Nvidia, Intel and AMD, saw the biggest boost and rose as much as 12.5% to S$8.52 in the first few minutes of trading on Friday. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Chip stocks in Singapore mirrored global gains as confidence returned to the artificial intelligence trade, with counters such as AEM and UMS Integration being the biggest beneficiaries.

    AEM a supplier for Nvidia, Intel and AMD, saw the biggest boost and rose as much as 12.5 per cent to S$8.52 in the first few minutes of trading on Friday (Jul 31). The counter later pared some gains, ending the session 8.9 per cent or S$0.67 higher at S$8.24.

    Shares of Applied Materials supplier UMS were the next biggest gainers, adding as much as 7.4 per cent to touch S$2.33. It closed 5.1 per cent higher at S$2.28.

    The rebound comes after semiconductor stocks in Singapore slid on Tuesday as a global memory chip rout that saw Applied Materials shares slump spread to Asia.

    Frencken , another Applied Materials supplier that suffered on Tuesday, rose much as 6.8 per cent to touch S$2.50, before ending Friday’s session 5.6 per cent up at S$2.47.

    Friday’s gains followed a Wall Street surge in its Thursday session, as US-listed chip stocks soared and Microsoft logged its biggest daily percentage gain in 18 years. The technology giant gave a stronger-than-expected forecast, easing fears about AI infrastructure overspending, and logged the largest one-day gain on record for a company.

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    Investors globally have been fearful of such heavy spending on AI at big technology firms throughout this year. But the positivity returned to most of Asia on Friday morning, including South Korea’s Kospi.

    Seen as a bellwether for AI investments, the tech-heavy index soared over 14 per cent, rebounding from a three-day sell-off, with shares of memory manufacturers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics surging.

    In Singapore, despite the chip gains, the Straits Times Index (STI) closed 0.8 per cent down after the trio of local banks ended mixed. DBS ended 1.1 per cent lower at S$74.02, while OCBC closed 0.1 per cent up at S$29.13 and UOB retreated 1.1 per cent to end at S$43.40.

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    StocksSingaporeSemiconductorsAEMfrenckenUMS IntegrationArtificial IntelligenceHot Stock

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