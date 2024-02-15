Asia: Markets mostly up, tracking Wall Street gains

MOST Asian markets rose on Thursday (Feb 15), tracking a rebound in Europe and New York and following positive remarks from a senior Federal Reserve official that inflation was headed in the right direction.

Figures on Tuesday showing the United States consumer price index slowed less than expected in January dealt a body blow to hopes of an early interest rate cut and sent Asia indices mostly lower.

But investors returned to buying on expectations borrowing costs will be reduced this year, while traders also cheered strong earnings releases that soothed any worries about companies’ bottom lines.

“Over time we think it will become clear that January was more one-off vs a new CPI trend,” 22V Research strategists led by Dennis DeBusschere said.

Traders will be closely following the release of the producer price index, which is due at the end of the week.

Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management, added that the US stock market’s rebound “offers some respite following the bolt from the blue delivered by inflation figures” on Tuesday.

“Notwithstanding inflation, which is still too high versus arbitrarily defined targets, the US macro picture continues evolving consistently with a soft landing,” he added.

The Fed’s vice chair for supervision, Michael Barr, said the central bank should be “careful” about the timing of interest rate cuts but added that he was “confident” inflation was heading back to the target of two per cent.

“We need to see continued good data before we can begin the process of reducing the federal funds rate,” Barr said.

In Tokyo, official data released on Thursday showed Germany overtook Japan last year as the world’s third-biggest economy, primarily because of a sharp fall in the yen.

Japan’s economy grew 1.9 per cent last year, though it contracted for a second straight quarter in October-December, pushing it into a technical recession.

Japan’s nominal 2023 gross domestic product in dollar terms was US$4.2 trillion, government data showed, compared with US$4.5 trillion for Germany, according to figures revealed last month.

Still, Tokyo’s Nikkei rose, while there were also gains in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Manila.

Taipei’s Taiex stocks hit an intraday record high, fuelled by a surge in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) after it reported strong sales that lifted optimism for the sector and demand for chips used for artificial intelligence.

The Taiex jumped as much as 3.5 per cent at the opening, surpassing a January 2022 peak, as traders returned from the Chinese New Year holiday.

“The migration to bigger large language models will boost demand for higher-end chips, which benefits TSMC’s leading-edge foundry business,” according to a note from analysts including Charlie Chan.

Jakarta stocks also rallied after defence minister Prabowo Subianto declared himself the winner in Indonesia’s general election, a result observers said indicated policy continuity.

Wellington and Bangkok dipped, while Shanghai was closed for the Chinese New Year break. AFP