Asia multi-strategy hedge funds see big monthly drawdowns amid brutal sell-off in AI stocks

Concerns over AI spending, Middle East conflict sparked heavy selling in semiconductor stocks, hammering Asian chip giants

Among individual funds, Hong Kong-based Polymer Capital Management was the best-performing Asia multi-strategy fund in the first half. PHOTO: ZB

[HONG KONG] Some large Asian multi-strategy funds suffered their biggest drawdown this year in July as a brutal sell-off in AI stocks across Japan, South Korea and China eroded gains accumulated in the first half, sources close to the funds said on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Positions that had powered gains during the first half became a source of pain in July, as concerns over AI spending and the Middle East conflict sparked heavy selling in semiconductor stocks, hammering Asian chip giants.

The multi-strategy funds fared better than the broader industry, with some of the largest dropping between 3 and 9 per cent in July, while Goldman Sachs estimated that Asia’s main stock-picking hedge funds fell 15.2 per cent over last month, the steepest monthly drop on record.

Still, a monthly loss exceeding 5 per cent is significant for the multi-strategy platform funds, investors said, as they hire multiple managers that direct investments across everything from equities and fixed income, to macro and commodities, aiming to smooth volatility and ensure low correlation to market direction.

Divergence likely to persist

The divergence in hedge fund performance is likely to persist, with AI-driven disruption and a high interest-rate environment rewarding some managers while challenging others, market participants said.

Among individual funds, Hong Kong-based Polymer Capital Management, for instance, was the best-performing Asia multi-strategy fund in the first half. The fund, which oversees more than US$6 billion, lost 6.9 per cent in July, trimming its year-to-date gains to 11.5 per cent, according to a source familiar with its performance.

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The pullback was partly due to its equity positions in Japan, another source said.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi Index slumped 22 per cent in July while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 8 per cent.

Elsewhere, Singapore’s US$9 billion Dymon Asia multi-strategy fund posted a similar negative return of 6.5 per cent, narrowing its January-to-July gain to 7.5 per cent, sources said, while Singapore-based Arrowpoint Investment Partners posted a milder 2.6 per cent loss. Also, Hong Kong-headquartered Pinpoint Asset Management’s main multi-strategy fund retreated 9 per cent in July, sources said.

Arrowpoint, founded by former Millennium Asia co-CEO Jonathan Xiong, reduced fund level risk ahead of July after identifying signs of excessive leverage in the market, including a growing reluctance among banks to extend incremental leverage for certain positions in South Korea and Taiwan. The move helped cushion performance, a source with knowledge of the fund said.

Polymer and Arrowpoint declined to comment. REUTERS