The pan-European Stoxx 600 rises 0.21% to 634.1 points by 0934 GMT

Automobile stocks led sectoral gains, jumping 3.3% after JP Morgan reiterated its preference for truckmakers, tyre makers and luxury carmakers. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Wednesday (Nov 25), with automobile and consumer-facing stocks leading gains across sectors, while investors awaited further details on proposed US tariffs and a key inflation report later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.21 per cent to 634.1 points by 0934 GMT.

Automobile stocks led sectoral gains, jumping 3.3 per cent after JP Morgan reiterated its preference for truckmakers, tyre makers and luxury carmakers. Volkswagen and BMW rose 5.2 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.

Shares of personal and household goods companies gained 1.6 per centr, with Swatch Group and Richemont up 6.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, while the broader luxury index gained 2.5 per cent.

Spirits maker Remy Cointreau gained 10.6 per cent after raising its outlook and setting new long-term targets, helping improve appetite for the sector.

Technology investor Prosus fell 2.3 per cent after reporting a profit miss, bringing the technology sector down 1.4 per cent, the biggest laggard amongst its peers.

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Technology shares saw a stellar rally on Monday after Jensen Huang was reinstated as US chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO, easing some gloom around the artificial intelligence growth outlook and helping the sector recover from its sharpest weekly fall since 2020.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the findings of a US probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in major trading partners, with new duties expected to be stacked on top of US President Donald Trump’s previous tariffs, according to reports.

“We’re waiting to see exactly what those tariffs will consist of,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, adding that “investors are looking for increased diversification and value and European stocks, UK stocks are certainly providing that option because there are industries that people know and understand”.

Focus also remained on the US personal consumption expenditures report due later in the day, a key inflation gauge that could influence the US Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Data on Wednesday showed Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, grew 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, below a preliminary estimate of 0.2 per cent, while Fitch warned that the outlook for Western European sovereign ratings was deteriorating.

Still, a Reuters poll showed analysts expect European stocks to reach record highs in 2027, reflecting confidence in corporate earnings growth and the region’s lower dependence on AI-linked technology shares.

French testing and certification company Bureau Veritas surged 6.1 per cent, among the index’s top gainers, after Bloomberg reported that US private equity firm Advent International was weighing a potential bid for the group.

Sectra jumped 8.4 per cent after the Swedish medical imaging software company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Capping gains, Norwegian oil and gas producer Vaar Energi was among the Stoxx 600’s biggest decliners, falling 4.1 per cent after completing a 10.5 billion-crown private placement of new shares. REUTERS