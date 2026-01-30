The Business Times

Bitcoin drops below US$86,000 as traders retreat from risk assets

Published Fri, Jan 30, 2026 · 12:20 AM
    • The largest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.7 per cent to US$85,105, the lowest price since Dec 19. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Bitcoin dropped below US$86,000 for the first time in about six weeks amid a pullback in risk assets. 

    The largest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 4.7 per cent to US$85,105, the lowest price since Dec 19. Smaller digital assets fell more, with Ether, Doge, Cardano and Solana all down at least 6 per cent or more. 

    Cryptocurrencies are mirroring a tech selloff that has dragged down stocks amid no signs of easing up on artificial-intelligence spending even as doubts persist about the staying power of demand to justify all that capital. BLOOMBERG

