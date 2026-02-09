The Business Times

China’s stock exchanges to facilitate refinancing for listed firms

The Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing bourses say this is to reform the country’s capital markets and promote innovation

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 09:41 PM
    • China’s stock markets are flirting with 10-year highs, and regulators have stepped up their efforts to cool the market.
    • China’s stock markets are flirting with 10-year highs, and regulators have stepped up their efforts to cool the market. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] The Chinese stock exchanges announced measures on Monday (Feb 9) to facilitate refinancing for “high-quality” listed companies. This is to help them to innovate or expand into new businesses.

    The Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing bourses said in identical statements that the move represents China’s latest effort to reform its capital markets and promote innovation, and will help to “foster world-class companies” in China.

    The listed companies that are trading below their initial public offering price will be able to raise funds, either via private share placements or convertible bond issuance.

    The exchanges also pledged to streamline its reviews to make refinancing easier for companies with solid corporate governance, strong disclosure practices and good market recognition.

    They noted that the proceeds could be used to fund new businesses and technologies that create synergies, but companies must not blindly diversify their business.

    Financing will also be made easier for innovative companies that have few actual assets, but are intensively investing in research and development. But the refinancing process will be strictly scrutinised to weed out the “sick companies”, the exchanges added.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    China’s stock markets are flirting with 10-year highs, and regulators have stepped up their efforts to cool the market.

    The official Xinhua News Agency said that the new measures do not mean looser regulations, as preventing risk remains a key task for the stock exchanges. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    China stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More