Dow edges up as Lilly, Super Micro earnings cushion software jitters

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened largely flat and the Dow marginally higher on Wednesday (Feb 4), following upbeat results from Eli Lilly and Super Micro Computer, while investors avoided big bets on software and cloud stocks after a bruising sell-off in the previous session.

At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.92 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 49,439.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.91 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,920.72 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 63.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,191.63. REUTERS