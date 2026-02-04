Dow edges up as Lilly, Super Micro earnings cushion software jitters
- At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.92 points, or 0.40%, to 49,439.32. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened largely flat and the Dow marginally higher on Wednesday (Feb 4), following upbeat results from Eli Lilly and Super Micro Computer, while investors avoided big bets on software and cloud stocks after a bruising sell-off in the previous session.
At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.92 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 49,439.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.91 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,920.72 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 63.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,191.63. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services