Europe: Shares drop on earnings dismay; investors await inflation data

EUROPE’S benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday as a raft of downbeat corporate earnings bruised sentiment, while investors globally braced for crucial euro zone and US inflation data later in the week for fresh clues on interest rate outlooks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.3 per cent lower at a near one-week low. However, Germany’s DAX raged on with a 0.3 per cent advance, hitting a fresh record high, boosted by a 3.9 per cent jump in planemaker Airbus.

Among sectors, real estate was the worst-hit, falling 1.8 per cent to a three-month low, as sentiment took a beating after Taylor Wimpey reported lower annual profit and said it will build fewer homes this year.

The British homebuilder lost 4.8 per cent. This, coupled with a 13.3 per cent drop in UK’s Reckitt on missing fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales expectations pulled the broader personal and household goods index 1.2 per cent down.

Technology lost 1.4 per cent, with most components falling after Tuesday’s strong gains. Just Eat Takeaway slipped 1.8 per cent, with one trader citing the lack of a new share buyback programme even though the food-delivery firm’s updated outlook met expectations.

“Disappointing earnings have added to any data concerns and provided the excuse for adopting a more defensive positioning,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The Stoxx 600 has eased from an all-time high hit last week as lacklustre earnings deepened concerns over the state of businesses amid persistent economic worries ahead of major inflation data.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge- core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) is due on Thursday, while the euro zone data is scheduled for Friday.

“Any stronger-than-expected inflation data could see markets slip further, but it needs to be taken in the context of the incredible run in equities,” Cole added.

ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos acknowledged slowing inflation but called for further confirmation before cutting rates. Slovakia’s central bank chief Peter Kazimir echoed a similar view, suggesting holding off on cuts until June.

Among individual stocks, payments firm Worldline tumbled 10.2 per cent following a full-year loss.

British wealth manager St. James’s Place nosedived 18.6 per cent after swinging to an annual loss, while Casino Guichard slumped 21.9 per cent after a deeper 2023 net loss.

Teleperformance slumped 14.1 per cent on concerns about artificial intelligence disruption to the French call centre firm’s business.

Swisscom dipped 1.4 per cent following exclusive talks to buy all of Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros (S$11.7 billion) and merge it with its Italian subsidiary Fastweb.

Danish bank Sydbank climbed 9.5 per cent after better-than-expected dividend and fourth-quarter results, aiding a 0.5 per cent rise in banks sector. REUTERS