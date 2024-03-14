Europe: Shares scale new record high, retailers pop

EUROPEAN shares touched new record highs on Wednesday, boosted by upbeat corporate updates from the retail and utilities sector though the advance was limited by losses in automakers.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.2 per cent. The index earlier in the session hit an all-time high for the fifth time in the past six sessions.

The retail index emerged as the top sectoral performer, adding 3.4 per cent on the back of a 18.9 per cent jump in Zalando.

The online fashion retailer forecast a return to growth this year and said it would buy back up to 100 million euros (S$145.2 million) of shares.

Upbeat corporate updates have fostered a risk-on sentiment among European investors, reflecting confidence in the economy.

Also aiding the scorching rally in European stocks have been expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in June.

SEE ALSO Europe: Shares jump to fresh record after US inflation data

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The start of the easing cycle could be particularly beneficial for smaller companies in Europe such as those in the industrials sector as well as small cap firms in the United Kingdom, said Helen Jewell, chief investment officer of BlackRock Fundamental Equities, EMEA.

“Some of them are trading at very low multiples at the moment and as long as they’ve got a real robustness to the earnings and relatively low leverage, those are the companies we think could be incredibly interesting going forward.”

Zara-owner Inditex shares hit a record high, ending up 7.7 per cent after it reported positive early spring sales, boosted by upmarket fashions.

Shares in E.ON climbed 6.0 per cent as Europe’s largest operator of energy networks increased its five-year investment target to 42 billion euros (S$61.3 billion) and provided 2024 profit guidance that beat expectations.

The stock move propelled the broader utilities index up 0.8 per cent.

Energy shares and miners gave an additional boost, tracking commodity prices higher.

Keeping Germany’s DAX index under pressure, Volkswagen slipped 5.9 per cent after forecasting a 3 per cent rise in its car sales this year, a growth rate down sharply from 2023 amid a gloomy economic outlook.

The broader automobiles index declined 1.2 per cent.

Vallourec shares climbed 7.4 per cent after steelmaker ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of a 28.4 per cent stake in the France-based company for around 955 million euros (S$1.38 billion).

Adidas posted its first loss in over 30 years in 2023. Still, its shares reversed course from early declines to close up 3.8 per cent.

Data showed euro zone industrial production fell 3.2 per cent in January from the previous month. REUTERS