European shares close at record high as AI worries ease, UniCredit gains

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 per cent to 621.41 points on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares climbed to a record closing high on Monday, tracking a global equity rebound after last week’s selloff, as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings and dealmaking activity including upbeat results from Italy’s second-largest bank UniCredit.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 per cent to 621.41 points.

Global stocks have been recovering from a volatile patch last week, triggered by concerns about artificial intelligence disrupting traditional software businesses even as industry leaders such as Alphabet and Amazon.com set fresh spending targets to develop the technology.

Friday’s rebound helped the Stoxx 600 notch a weekly gain, although uncertainty surrounding the technology sector remains in focus.

“There is a bit of less of a concern about some of the worst AI fears, although the radius of concern around AI started growing lately,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

“So there are now concerns about who will be the losers in the AI world and it’s not just all about winners, which is what it’s been for a very long time.”

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The tech sector gained 0.9 per cent on Monday, with STMicroelectronics up 9.8 per cent after the French company said it was expanding its engagement with Amazon Web Services on compute infrastructure.

Meanwhile, UniCredit was up 6.7 per cent after it raised its profit outlook and said it would for now sit on stakes in peers bought under CEO Andrea Orcel, while easing criteria for full deals.

The Eurostoxx banks index gained 2.2 per cent, and Italy’s benchmark index rose 2 per cent, among top performers in major European bourses.

In a relief for Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which has been struggling in a highly competitive weight-loss market, US-based Hims & Hers said it will stop offering its low-cost GLP-1 pill, following a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration that it would take action against the product.

The Wegovy maker’s shares jumped 5.3 per cent, while peer Zealand Pharma added 2.1 per cent.

M&A news also dominated the news flow on Monday. A consortium led by holding firm Advent and FedEx has agreed to buy parcel locker company InPost in a US$9.2 billion deal, sending shares of the Polish company up 13.5 per cent.

NatWest fell 5.6 per cent after the UK lender agreed to buy wealth manager Evelyn Partners for £2.7 billion (S$4.7 billion).

Political concerns also captured investors’ attention as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signalled on Monday he would not heed calls to quit, even by the leader of his party in Scotland, after a second aide resigned from a team in crisis over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 recovered from earlier losses to finish up 0.2 per cent on the day. REUTERS