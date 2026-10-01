European shares mark first monthly loss in six as rising oil, bond yields weigh

The Stoxx 600 is down 2.5% for October

The Stoxx 600 closed 0.5 per cent lower to 634.89 on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares suffered their first monthly fall in six on Wednesday (Sep 30), as a surge in global bond yields reduced the appeal of riskier assets, while investors parsed through cooler-than-expected US inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.5 per cent lower to 634.89, reversing gains from earlier in the session. It is down 2.5 per cent for the month and 1 per cent for the third quarter.

An energy-price shock from the Iran war, deteriorating government finances and a glut of issuances prompted major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, to raise interest rates or adopt a more hawkish stance this month.

“Everything got off on the wrong foot with Jackson Hole (in late August)... (Fed chief) Kevin Warsh was more hawkish than we expected and put us on a path of a rate hike, and that just set the tone for the entire month,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

Oil was up nearly 14 per cent for the month and set for the biggest climb since July, as US-Iran talks aimed at ending their war stalled.

Energy shares shed 0.9 per cent, ending the month with a 2.7 per cent gain, the most among peers.

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The 10-year German bund yield, a euro zone benchmark, eased for a second day but hovered around its 2009 high.

Meanwhile, data showed US inflation increased less than expected in August, prompting markets to ease bets on US interest rate hikes next month.

“It’s more momentum and bonds as much as anything else. Most European markets were at their best levels of the day before the PCE report, and then drifted towards the flat line,” said Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers.

“What we’re seeing globally is, it’s the AI trade or nothing. The problem for Europe is they have smaller exposure overall to the AI build out than the US does.”

Most sectors on the Stoxx 600 ended the day lower. Banks and industrials lost 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. Insurers were the biggest losers with a 1.4 per cent fall.

British utilities rose a day after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham made various policy announcements for the sector. Pennon, SSE and National Grid rose between 2 per cent and 2.6 per cent, with the broader utilities sector 0.6 per cent higher.

Separately, data showed Britain’s economy grew faster than previously thought in the second quarter and German inflation accelerated to its highest level since December 2023.

Among individual movers, Nordnet shares gained 1.1 per cent as JPMorgan resumed coverage on the stock with an “overweight” rating.

Britain’s largest fast-food chain Greggs gained 8.2 per cent after the company raised its annual profit outlook. REUTERS