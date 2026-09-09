European shares muted as oil rally fuels caution; Novartis tumbles

Novartis was the biggest faller on the Stoxx 600

EUROPEAN shares were little changed on Tuesday (Sep 8) as escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices kept investors cautious, while Novartis suffered its steepest one-day decline on record after reporting a second setback in its drug pipeline.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.05 per cent at 649.6. Switzerland’s benchmark index fell 1.6 per cent, weighed down by Novartis, which slid 10.9 per cent.

Novartis was the biggest faller on the Stoxx 600 after the Swiss drugmaker said its experimental treatment for a muscle-wasting disorder had failed in a late-stage trial. The news came a day after the company disclosed that an experimental cholesterol drug had also failed a closely watched late-stage study.

Energy shares gained 0.6 per cent as Brent crude futures hovered around US$98 a barrel. Oil prices rose after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces attacked energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the risk that the conflict could spread further across the region and disrupt fuel supplies to global markets.

Mining stocks also advanced as copper prices climbed. Boliden, Antofagasta and KGHM gained between 4.6 per cent and 6.3 per cent, while the broader European mining index jumped 2 per cent.

On the economic front, German exports unexpectedly fell in July, with weaker shipments to European Union countries and China highlighting the fragility of the trade-driven recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Rising rate bets in focus

Elevated oil prices have revived inflation concerns, contributing to a recent global bond selloff and strengthening expectations that central banks may need to keep monetary policy restrictive for longer.

Investors widely expect the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday. Although policymakers have signalled limited appetite for further tightening, markets are still pricing in another increase by year-end and one more in 2027.

“Any hikes beyond September would move policy from the ‘insurance’ end of the spectrum into ‘restrictive’ territory. That shift still lacks sufficient support from the data,” ING analysts said in a note.

“Markets may also be underestimating concerns about overtightening and the potential spillover into European bond markets.”

Attention is also turning to US inflation data due later this week. The inflation report follows a stronger-than-expected US jobs reading that reinforced bets on another Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

Among other movers, Kion Group rose 6.8 per cent after Citi upgraded the German forklift maker to “buy” from “neutral”, citing a potential turning point in the industrial-truck cycle. REUTERS