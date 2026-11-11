European shares near record high as lower oil prices boost sentiment

The banking sector rose 1.7%

The Stoxx 600 index ended 0.27 per cent higher at 658.32 points on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPE’S benchmark Stoxx 600 gained on Tuesday (Nov 10), hovering near a record high, as a sustained drop in oil prices and easing odds for a possible military escalation between the US and Iran supported risk appetite.

The Stoxx 600 index ended 0.27 per cent higher at 658.32 points, with banks up 1.7 per cent and leading sectoral gains. Spain’s lender-heavy benchmark index outperformed regional bourses, adding 0.98 per cent.

The pan-European benchmark closed within 0.8 per cent of its record high, last reached in early August, on renewed hopes that easing Middle East tensions could curb energy-driven inflation worries and dampen expectations for higher interest rates.

While it was not the first time investors had been promised a swift end to the conflict, Democrats’ sweep of the US Congress during midterm elections last week have raised hopes for an imminent resolution.

Brent crude fell to a two-month low after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran.

Analysts said the relatively cheaper valuation of European equities compared with US stocks also aided sentiment.

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“Valuations across European equities and the indices are much, much cheaper than the US by a significant degree... investors are looking at corporations in the UK and Europe, and they see bargains there,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

A stronger-than-expected corporate earnings season has aided the rally, with the region’s lower exposure to AI stocks further supporting gains amid uncertainty surrounding the sector.

The earnings growth gap between Europe and the US narrowed to its smallest level in more than three years this reporting season, while Europe matched or outperformed the US in six sectors, Deutsche Bank said. Third-quarter earnings are expected to rise 25 per cent, compared with a previous estimate of around 16 per cent, per LSEG data.

Among stocks, Edenred rose 6.4 per cent to the top of the Stoxx 600 index after a court judgement showed a Brazilian judge suspended part of new meal voucher rules for companies in a local lobby group, including Pluxee and Edenred’s Ticket.

Investors also weighed a fresh batch of earnings on Tuesday.

Potash producer K+S reversed earlier gains and closed 4.5 per cent lower despite beating third-quarter earnings expectations.

Sunrise Communications fell 4.1 per cent after the telecom operator reported quarterly earnings.

Oil stocks were the biggest laggards, down 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, investors expect the European Central Bank to wait for more data through the year-end and potentially hike rates by February next year, despite the recent drop in oil prices.

Across the Atlantic in the US, the October CPI reading came in hotter-than-expected, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike rates at its meeting next month. REUTERS