The Stoxx 600 closed at a six-week low

The Stoxx 600 closed down 2 per cent to 625.65 points on Friday, logging a weekly loss of more than 5.7 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares fell 2 per cent on Friday (Nov 20) and marked their steepest weekly decline since late March 2025, as investors unwound AI-linked bets after Anthropic’s blockbuster market debut failed to revive confidence in the sector, deepening a selloff that spread beyond technology stocks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 2 per cent to 625.65 points, logging a weekly loss of more than 5.7 per cent, and registered its fifth straight session of declines. The index closed at a six-week low.

Anthropic reached a roughly US$2 trillion valuation in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after a record IPO raise. But the shares dropped on Friday as the high-profile debut did little to ease concerns about the returns on massive AI spending.

Chip-linked stocks such as ASML and STMicroelectronics shed more than 9 per cent, dragging the tech sector down 5.4 per cent in its steepest one-day fall since October 2025.

The AI trade that has underpinned a global equities rally in recent years came under pressure as investors questioned debt-fuelled spending, while political uncertainty in the US added to concern over the pace of the sector’s expansion.

Investors also worried that a slowdown in AI-related spending could weigh on global economic growth, hurting sectors dependent on economic activity and business investment.

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“The amplitude of the technology selloff is threatening the economic outlook and the latter is threatening probably the European cyclical stocks that are not necessarily benefiting from this technology selloff due to this reason, due to the impact that it is going to have on broader economic activity,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Cyclical sectors including banks, defence and luxury were among the other major laggards down over 2.5 per cent.

“There’s definitely a reassessment of AI and some nervousness around the trade,” said Mark Preskett, senior portfolio manager at Morningstar Wealth in London. “Investors are sitting on good profits, so there’s clearly some profit-taking. Multiples continue to fall for the hyperscalers and especially for semiconductor stocks.”

Among other movers, Abivax plunged 17.2 per cent after Scorpion Capital disclosed a short position in the French biotech firm.

Vallourec tumbled 14.6 per cent after the French steel pipe maker reported a 26 per cent drop in third-quarter core profit, citing the impact of the Iran conflict and operational disruptions in the US.

Despite this week’s losses, the Stoxx 600 is up 5.8 per cent year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 3 per cent gain and underscoring the resilience of European equities, which recently hit record highs on the back of stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Consumer staples stocks outperformed, with Nestle, Unilever and British American Tobacco up more than 1 per cent each as investors sought refuge in defensive sectors. REUTERS