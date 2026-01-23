European shares rebound as Trump withdraws tariff threats over Greenland

Despite Trump’s reversal, EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday

The Stoxx 600 climbed 1 per cent to 608.86 points on Thursday, recovering some weekly losses. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares logged their biggest daily jump in nearly two months on Thursday in investor relief that US President Donald Trump dropped tariff threats on regional countries and ruled out the use of force to acquire Greenland.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1 per cent to 608.86 points, and recovered some weekly losses after the renewed trade war tensions sparked a global selloff earlier this week.

Trump said he withdrew the tariff threat following a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they reached the framework of a deal for Greenland’s future.

While details were scant, Trump’s comments were enough to spur a risk-on mode across global markets.

Construction stocks and banks led gains by 2 per cent each.

Still, analysts cautioned against complacency and urged investors to remain wary as tariff threats become an increasingly normalised negotiating tactic.

“The hidden risk is complacency. Investors get conditioned to ignore threats because ‘it’ll get walked back,’ until the day it doesn’t get walked back,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management.

Trump’s latest threats against Europe, less than a year after he slapped duties on the export-dependent region, shook confidence in the transatlantic relationship. EU leaders will rethink ties with the US at an emergency summit on Thursday, diplomats said.

Upbeat earnings also buoyed sentiment in the region. Volkswagen advanced 6.5 per cent and led German stocks higher after Europe’s largest carmaker reported better-than-expected net cash flow for 2025. The broader automobile sector added 2.3 per cent.

Investors were also monitoring developments around Ukraine peace talks. Easing geopolitical tensions overall had investors selling defence stocks that fell 2 per cent, marking their biggest single-day decline in over a month.

On the other hand, Ukraine-exposed stocks such as Austrian bank Raiffeisen gained 7 per cent and airline Wizz Air added 9 per cent.

“There are a lot of factors that could threaten (gains) heading into the rest of the year. One of them being how these tensions continue to unfold, another one being how the central banks adapt further to changing environments,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Among others, Swedish hygiene products maker Essity slipped 7.4 per cent as fourth-quarter sales missed expectations.

Telenor shares climbed 7 per cent after the Norwegian telecoms operator sold its stake in Thailand’s True Corporation for 39 billion Norwegian crowns (S$5 billion).

ArcelorMittal advanced 6.3 per cent as talks for the disposal of its loss-making South African business resumed. REUTERS