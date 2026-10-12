The Business Times
business-time-50

European shares rise on lower oil prices, bank strength ahead of earnings

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 04:12 PM
    • The Stoxx 600 index gained 0.43 per cent to 634.25 points by 0709 GMT on Monday. 
    • The Stoxx 600 index gained 0.43 per cent to 634.25 points by 0709 GMT on Monday.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    EUROPEAN shares rose on Monday (Oct 12), led by banking stocks as oil prices eased on hopes of Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, while investors awaited the start of the earnings season for fresh catalysts.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.43 per cent to 634.25 points by 0709 GMT. Spain’s bank-heavy IBEX jumped 1.3 per cent, the most among regional peers.

    Oil prices slipped on expectations of more Russian supplies after US President Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia had agreed to halt attacks on each other’s energy facilities following a US-Russian diesel-supply deal.

    Eurozone bond yields eased on Monday, further helping lift sentiment for riskier assets.

    Investors now will be eyeing earnings reports from corporate Europe to gauge the health of companies amid geopolitical uncertainty and higher borrowing costs.

    LVMH will report results after markets close in Europe, while semiconductor equipment maker ASML and investment firm EQT are due to report later this week.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Among other stock moves, Nordex advanced 2.5 per cent after the onshore wind turbine manufacturer said its project order intake in the third quarter rose 30 per cent year-on-year. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Europe stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More