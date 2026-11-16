This week, focus will be on Nvidia results and the public debut of AI lab Anthropic

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1% to 664.97 points by 0936 GMT. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares edged higher on Monday (Nov 16) and were near record highs buoyed by defence and consumer-focused sectors, while technology stocks underperformed, tracking global caution over the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade.

Later this week, focus will be on results from US chipmaker Nvidia and the highly anticipated public debut of AI lab Anthropic, which will test the sustainability of the AI-driven rally.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 per cent to 664.97 points by 0936 GMT.

Aerospace and defence stocks led sectoral gains with a 1.3 per cent rise, with Rheinmetall, Renk and CSG attempting a rebound following sharp losses earlier in November.

The sector has lagged in 2026 on concerns that defence contractors are struggling to convert orders into strong revenue and cash generation, even as governments are expected to increase spending on new equipment.

In defence “we have some very interesting investments in that we’re pretty excited about”, James Rasteh, co-founder and chief investment officer at London-based Coast Capital, said, adding that he sees the sector as an attractive investment opportunity.

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Other consumer-focused sectors that have underperformed in 2026 such as luxury, personal & household goods and healthcare, were also among the top gainers.

Novo Nordisk gained 3.2 per cent after the drugmaker said its CagriSema drug showed 25.4 per cent weight loss among early responders.

Strong earnings along with investors perceiving the region to be a haven from AI volatility have also helped the Stoxx reclaim record highs, while US and Asian equities reel from uncertainty regarding the outlook for AI.

Brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded European equities to overweight from equal weight.

European AI-linked stocks such as Siemens Energy dipped 1 per cent, while chip-related shares Aixtron and Technoprobe lost 1.4 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Still, Rasteh favoured European tech names over their American peers, saying they cater also to industries beyond AI.

“Over the next one to two years, we’ll see a wave of European technology companies coming to public markets and performing well. You could readily be very bullish on Europe and European tech over a multi-year timeframe,” he said.

Basic resources fell 1.2 per cent, tracking lower base and precious metal prices.

British insurer Legal & General lost 2 per cent after reporting UK pension risk transfer volumes that fell short of estimates. REUTERS