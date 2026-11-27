Indexes in Germany, Spain and Italy closed over 2% higher

The Stoxx 600 closed 1.8 per cent higher at 636.98 points on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares rose sharply on Thursday (Nov 26), lifted by a broad-based rally as investors took comfort from signs that planned US tariffs on the European Union may be less severe than feared.

Markets also weighed the implications of central banking veteran Pablo Hernandez de Cos’ nomination to head the European Central Bank, which investors saw as a sign of policy continuity at the region’s most powerful financial institution.

The continent-wide Stoxx 600 closed up 1.8 per cent at 636.98 points, with indexes in Germany, Spain and Italy up over 2 per cent each.

The US Trade Representative’s office said on Wednesday it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation. The US and the EU had agreed on a 15 per cent rate last year.

All major Stoxx 600 sectors were higher, with miners, auto stocks and defence stocks up over 3 per cent each.

Technology firms also rebounded after two straight days of selling. Soitec and Infineon Technologies gained 7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

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“We’re kind of clawing back some of the losses that we’ve taken over the last couple of weeks. It’s good, but we’re not back to where we started from, particularly with some of these tech names,” said Michael Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar.

Technology shares have had a rough month as worries over debt-funded infrastructure and unsatisfactory returns from hefty AI investments triggered a rout in AI-linked stocks.

The Stoxx index is up 7.6 per cent this year, compared with a 5 per cent gain on Wall Street’s S&P 500.

“What’s really creating the difference this time is the fact that the AI sentiment is so weak in the US, and that’s dragging down their market, and that’s why we’re outperforming,” said Field.

Imperial Brands jumped 13.3 per cent after US tobacco group Altria said it was considering a possible all-cash offer for the UK-based company.

Altria also said that it was in talks with another party over part of the British company’s business, as Japan Tobacco also was reported to be weighing a bid.

Siemens Energy rose 4.8 per cent after Venezuela’s energy ministry and state oil company PDVSA said they had signed a strategic alliance with Omterra, the rebrand of Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa which has not affected the name of the listed entity yet.

Among underperformers, Commerzbank lost 2.6 per cent after Italy’s UniCredit said it planned a management shake-up at the German bank.

BAWAG dropped 5.7 per cent after Ireland’s High Court refused to sanction the company’s proposed 1.62 billion-euro (US$1.78 billion) acquisition of Permanent TSB.

Trading volumes were expected to be lighter as US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. REUTERS