The pan-European Stoxx 600 gives up initial gains and closes 1% lower at 626.03 points

US data showed underlying inflation rose more than expected on an annual basis in October, cementing expectations for a rate hike by Fed in December. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares closed lower on Wednesday (Nov 25) with financials and tech stocks leading declines as higher interest rate expectations, fresh US trade uncertainties and concerns about the outlook for artificial intelligence stocks dented sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gave up initial gains and closed 1 per cent lower at 626.03 points.

US data showed underlying inflation rose more than expected on an annual basis in October, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

Rate-sensitive banks were the biggest sectoral losers, down about 3 per cent. Investors see an 87 per cent chance the European Central Bank will hike borrowing costs by 25 basis points in December, LSEG-compiled data showed.

The US also unveiled a new tariff policy after US President Donald Trump’s first set of tariffs was struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

The announcement included the EU, but would cap duties at the agreed 15 per cent rate the two economies signed a deal on in 2025.

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“The market is still dealing with the doubts that are being raised on further capex expansion plans by the tech space. And the last thing the market needed was to now see Trump rebuilding the tariff regime once again,” Aneeka Gupta, director and equity strategist at WisdomTree, said.

Technology stocks came under pressure for the ninth-straight day out of 10 as optimism around Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as US chipmaker Nvidia’s chief executive gave way to concerns about AI investments not giving back returns fast enough.

Technology investor Prosus reported a profit miss, amplifying those worries with the stock falling 4.9 per cent.

Bucking the trend, automobile stocks advanced 1.5 per cent after JPMorgan reiterated its preference for truckmakers, tyre makers and luxury carmakers. Volkswagen and BMW rose about 3 per cent each.

Spirits maker Remy Cointreau gained 13.1 per cent after raising its outlook.

Bureau Veritas surged 6.6 per cent, after Bloomberg reported US private equity firm Advent International was weighing a potential bid for the French testing and certification company. However, Bureau denied any discussions with Advent.

Investors also assessed data showing Germany’s economy grew 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, below a preliminary estimate of 0.2 per cent, while Fitch warned the outlook for Western European sovereign ratings was deteriorating.

Still, a Reuters poll showed analysts expect European stocks to reach record highs in 2027, reflecting confidence in corporate earnings growth and the region’s lower dependence on AI-linked technology shares.

Among others, medical imaging software company Sectra jumped 11.7 per cent after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.

Mineral wool maker Rockwool slumped 15.6 per cent after cutting its full-year outlook. REUTERS