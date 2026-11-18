All major regional indexes also declined

The Stoxx 600 closed 1.75 per cent lower at 650.72 points, its biggest one-day fall since Mar 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares dropped more than 1 per cent on Tuesday (Nov 17), led by technology stocks, as investors cut risk ahead of Nvidia’s results following a string of selloffs in artificial intelligence stocks.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 closed down 1.75 per cent at 650.72 points, its biggest one-day fall since Mar 20. All major regional indexes fell, with Germany’s DAX losing more than 2 per cent.

European technology stocks fell 3.9 per cent, their steepest daily percentage drop since Feb 3.

ASML, one of Europe’s largest technology companies, fell 5.3 per cent, while AI-related equipment makers Siemens Energy and Legrand lost 3.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Deutsche Bank fell 6 per cent after media reports based on leaked documents detailed the bank’s dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Stoxx 600 is now down 2.5 per cent from last week’s record high after a series of sharp selloffs in AI-linked stocks dented investor sentiment.

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“I would expect European equities to hold up reasonably well,” said Sebastian Mackay, investment director at wealth manager True Potential, noting the lower weighting of technology shares in European indexes versus those in the US.

“There’s obviously going to be knock-on effects because technology and technology investment have been such a kind of pivotal driver of economic growth,” he added.

Investors are awaiting earnings from US chipmaker Nvidia , due later on Tuesday. The stock has fallen sharply since the sudden departure of longtime CEO Jensen Huang over relationships with employees and alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

AI lab Anthropic’s much-anticipated market debut, due later this week, is also seen as a key test of investor appetite for AI-related investments.

Washington said on Monday it would further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia.

Among other sectors, miners fell 1.4 per cent to their lowest level in nearly eight months as copper prices dropped to a more than four-month low.

Chemicals company Evonik rose 4.2 per cent after Bloomberg News reported that BASF was preparing a new takeover offer for its smaller German rival.

Online broker XTB slumped 17.5 per cent, making it the Stoxx 600’s worst performer, after Poland’s financial watchdog said it had “several ideas” for intervention in the contracts-for-difference market that it would present soon. REUTERS