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European stocks rise as Julius Baer gains on end to Swiss probe

The Stoxx Europe 600 index is 0.6% higher as at 12.36 pm in London

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Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 06:13 AM
    • Chip stocks led the advance, with ASML Holding rising 3.5%, while oil and gas firms were the biggest laggards.
    • Chip stocks led the advance, with ASML Holding rising 3.5%, while oil and gas firms were the biggest laggards. PHOTO: REUTERS

    EUROPEAN stocks rose as oil prices fell and investors pared bets on interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB), while Julius Baer Group rallied after Swiss regulatory action against the bank ended.

    The Stoxx Europe 600 index was 0.6 per cent higher as at 12.36 pm in London.

    Chip stocks led the advance, with ASML Holding rising 3.5 per cent.

    Oil and gas companies were the biggest laggards, pulling back from record highs as Brent crude oil fell below US$105 a barrel after flows resumed through a key pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

    In other individual stock moves, Julius Baer jumped 9 per cent.

    The bank said it applied for permission to resume share buybacks after Swiss regulator Finma concluded its enforcement procedure, marking the end of a painful restructuring.

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    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli fell 8 per cent after the Swiss-based chocolatier cut its sales growth guidance for a second time in 2026.

    Meanwhile, traders have pulled back from bets on an October rate hike from the ECB after seemingly dovish comments from president Christine Lagarde.

    The market is now pricing a 34 per cent chance of an increase.

    European stocks are entering the latest earnings season sitting just below all-time highs, but in need of a strong catalyst to overcome persistent geopolitical risks.

    Brent crude has traded above US$100 a barrel for three weeks running and an end to war in the Middle East seems distant, with Iranian officials pessimistic about the chances of a deal before US midterm elections.

    “The market is scrambling for some positive news,” said Michael Field, chief equity market strategist for EMEA at Morningstar.

    “There’s so many negatives building in the background so I think unless we get a series of positive catalysts, we’re not gonna get back on track with that run.” BLOOMBERG

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