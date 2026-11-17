The Stoxx 600 drops 0.9% to 656.29 points by 0930 GMT as all main regional markets fall

European technology stocks fell 2.2%. Chip-related stocks such as heavyweight ASML and Infineon Technologies declined 3.1% and 2.2% respectively. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Tuesday (Nov 17), pulling back from record highs touched last week, as the technology sector came under pressure after Washington tightened restrictions on artificial intelligence chip sales to China, fuelling a risk-averse mood across global markets.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 dropped 0.9 per cent to 656.29 points by 0930 GMT, with all the main regional markets falling as well. The German DAX and France’s CAC 40 dropped 1 per cent each.

European technology stocks fell 2.2 per cent. Chip-related stocks such as heavyweight ASML and Infineon Technologies declined 3.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday and Asian markets fell after Washington said it would restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centres like those in Thailand and Malaysia that Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

After several sharp sell-offs in global AI stocks, investors are awaiting earnings from US chipmaker Nvidia, due later on Tuesday.

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The company has faced scrutiny since the sudden departure of longtime chief executive officer Jensen Huang over relationships with employees and alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

AI lab Anthropic’s much-anticipated market debut, due later this week, is also seen as a key test of investor appetite for AI companies against a backdrop of mounting concerns over massive spending by tech companies and returns on investments.

“The AI trade isn’t over but investors are increasingly seeking safer-haven investments,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club in Bristol.

“I expect to see more of a rotation. We’ve already seen that with defence, and I think the European sector is well placed there.”

The Stoxx 600 remains close to last week’s record highs, as investors have rotated out of the crowded AI trade into markets such as Europe and India that are relatively insulated from tech swings.

BCA Research upgraded European equities to “neutral” from “underweight”, citing an improving backdrop for the region.

Deutsche Bank fell 6.2 per cent after media reports based on leaked documents detailed the bank’s dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Miners tumbled 1.7 per cent to their lowest in nearly eight months as copper prices were weighed down by worries over AI investments, a firmer US dollar and weak economic data from top consumer China. REUTERS