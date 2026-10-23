Europe's Stoxx 600 posts biggest drop in three weeks as banks tumble and oil climbs

Healthcare stocks are the biggest gainers; tech index faces renewed pressure amid global sell-off

Investor worries about the sustainability and profitability of massive AI spending revived concerns that triggered several tech sell-offs in 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Europe’s Stoxx 600 posted its steepest decline in three weeks on Thursday (Oct 22), dragged lower by weakness in bank shares, while higher oil prices and rising yields on French bonds dampened risk appetite further.

The pan-European index ended more than 1 per cent lower at 637.74 points. The eurozone banking index was the biggest laggard, declining 4.2 per cent for its weakest day since March.

Spain’s Bankinter fell 7.6 per cent after reporting results, which showed that higher interest rates increased deposit costs and pressured margins in the third quarter.

Barclays fell 2.3 per cent following a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit. The bank said it is cutting around 5,000 jobs, or 5 per cent of its workforce, in 2026.

European earnings have generally been solid, at times helping investors look past a bleak economic backdrop. The declines on Thursday, however, show how quickly sentiment can sour when disappointing results collide with economic uncertainty.

“We have some big concerns in the market,” said Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management, referring to the Middle East conflict that sent Brent crude futures to a five-month high on Thursday.

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“You have those risk factors and the positive factors which vary from day to day... (which can cause) a bit of volatility,” he said.

Additionally, the yield spread between France’s 10-year bond and German Bunds also hit a fresh 15-year high amid political uncertainty and protests in France.

“The widening of the spread between French sovereign bonds and those in the rest of the eurozone probably has further to run over the coming months,” wrote Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

Hermes fell 5 per cent after the Birkin bag maker posted slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue, with the drop weighing on the luxury index.

Nestle added 1.1 per cent after reporting better-than-expected organic sales growth for the third quarter. The food and beverage index gained 0.6 per cent, one of the few sectors to end higher.

Healthcare stocks were the biggest gainers, up 2.1 per cent. Belgian biopharmaceutical group UCB rose 21.6 per cent after it raised its revenue growth forecast for 2026.

The tech index came under renewed pressure, tracking a global sell-off, and was down 2 per cent. Artificial intelligence-related shares such as Infineon, STMicroelectronics and ASML fell between 5 per cent and 6 per cent.

BE Semiconductor Industries fell 3.1 per cent after its quarterly earnings.

Solid earnings from Meta Platforms on Wednesday were not enough to placate investor worries about the sustainability and profitability of massive AI spending, reviving concerns that have triggered several sell-offs in AI stocks in 2026. REUTERS