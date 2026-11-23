The index is up 0.73% at 630.24 points by 0933 GMT, after five consecutive sessions of declines

Europe’s technology index outperformed peers with a 2% rise, after marking its sharpest weekly fall since March 2020 on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares recovered on Monday (Nov 23), with technology stocks leading gains after last week’s artificial intelligence-driven sell-off sent the market to its steepest weekly decline since late March 2025.

The Stoxx 600 rose 0.73 per cent to 630.24 points by 0933 GMT, after five consecutive sessions of declines, and was on track for its biggest one-day jump since Nov 9.

Europe’s technology index outperformed peers with a 2 per cent rise, after marking its sharpest weekly fall since March 2020 on Friday.

Chip-linked stocks ASML, ASM International and BE Semiconductor added between 3 per cent and 5 per cent each, among the biggest gainers.

The recovery comes after the AI trade unwound on doubts that massive investments in the technology would generate returns quickly enough, while Claude-maker Anthropic’s debut failed to dispel concerns that AI valuations have raced ahead of near-term returns.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices confirmed they were in correction territory, after ending Friday’s session more than 10 per cent below their respective record closing highs. Futures tied to the indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Monday.

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“Last week’s sell-off cemented a new era for AI, with more investor scrutiny guaranteed. However, the sell-off went well beyond pricing in mere scrutiny of AI, so a pullback is to be expected,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director UK at brokerage XTB.

Demand had not changed despite weakening AI risk appetite, but if sentiment remained sour, “this could be a dead cat bounce”, the analyst added.

Defence stocks also advanced 1.8 per cent, making the broader industrials index the second-biggest gainer. Miners surged 1.4 per cent as gold prices rebounded from 14-month lows.

Among individual stocks, Abivax topped the Stoxx 600 with a 10 per cent jump after rejecting a short-seller report while British power generator Drax rallied over 7 per cent after it forecast annual core profit above consensus.

Julius Baer slipped 2.5 per cent despite reporting a 17 per cent rise in 10-month adjusted pre-tax profit, with investors weighing slower net inflows as the bank continues to exit higher-risk client relationships.

Nemetschek shares dropped 6.5 per cent to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after JP Morgan downgraded the software firm to “underweight” from “overweight”.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested on Monday reviving a 2011 proposal for a constitutional “golden rule” to impose limits on public finances in an attempt to reassure investors.

The country’s rising debt burden has drawn increasing scrutiny ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Fresh data pointed to a deeper downturn in Europe’s second-largest economy. REUTERS