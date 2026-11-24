The technology index led sectoral gains, rising 4.7%

The Stoxx 600 closed 1.9 per cent higher at 637.84 points on Monday, marking its biggest daily jump since early May. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares logged their strongest gains in more than six months on Monday (Nov 23), boosted by technology stocks after US-based Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

The development temporarily halted a leadership crisis at the AI chip giant and soothed broader concerns that had sparked a global selloff, given Huang’s crucial role in shaping a myriad of deals within the technology sector.

However, Huang and Nvidia still face regulatory scrutiny in Washington over dealings with an alleged Chinese spy at a time when the Democrats are set to take charge of Congress.

“Today’s stock market rebound represents a massive sigh of relief by investors. However, one cannot rule out a more conservative approach by Huang going forward,” said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

“It’s plausible that investors will be more critical of the pace and scale of financing deals and start to ask more questions about financial payback.”

The Stoxx 600 closed 1.9 per cent higher at 637.84 points, marking its biggest daily jump since early May. Europe’s technology index led sectoral gains with a 4.7 per cent rise, recovering from its sharpest weekly fall since March 2020 on Friday.

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Among chip-linked stocks, AT&S shot up 13 per cent, Aixtron surged 8.9 per cent and BE Semiconductor jumped 9.2 per cent. AI equipment makers Schneider Electric and Siemens Energy gained 4.1 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

The sector had taken a beating in recent weeks as investors were vexed over the timeline for returns on the billions invested by companies to develop the technology. Despite Monday’s gains, Europe’s tech index is down nearly 13 per cent this quarter.

Losses in US-based Anthropic since its strong debut broadly reflected those concerns.

Most other sectors in Europe were also higher, with defence, industrials and miners up more than 3 per cent each.

Among others, Abivax advanced 4.7 per cent after rejecting as misleading a short-seller report that questioned the safety of its experimental bowel-disease drug obefazimod, while British power generator Drax rallied more than 5 per cent after it forecast annual core profit above consensus.

Julius Baer slipped 1.7 per cent, despite reporting a 17 per cent rise in 10-month adjusted pretax profit, with investors weighing slower net inflows as the bank continues to exit higher-risk client relationships.

Nemetschek shares dropped 5.7 per cent to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after JPMorgan downgraded the software firm to “underweight” from “overweight”.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested on Monday reviving a 2011 proposal for a constitutional “golden rule” to impose limits on public finances in an attempt to reassure investors.

The country’s rising debt burden has drawn increasing scrutiny ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Fresh data pointed to a deeper downturn in Europe’s second-largest economy. REUTERS