Hong Kong listing spree brings US$1.8 billion to market in one day

The city’s market for first-time listings is on track for a record year as AI-linked investment fuels demand

Companies have raised more than US$45 billion so far, data compiled by Bloomberg show. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Four companies are lining up to raise as much as a combined HK$14.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) in Hong Kong listings, all set to begin trading on Sep 29.

The biggest is RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology, seeking to raise as much as US$660 million after its Shenzhen-listed shares surged 168 per cent this year.

The maker of equipment and software that help solar-panel and silicon-photonics chip factories automate production also has an upsize option of up to 15 per cent of the base offering.

Hong Kong’s market for first-time listings is on track for a record year as artificial intelligence-linked investment fuels demand. Companies have raised more than US$45 billion so far, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Underscoring the scramble by AI-related firms to tap markets while demand remains robust, the year’s biggest deals included Alibaba Group Holding’s US$10 billion deal in August in the city’s biggest-ever follow-on offering and Z.AI’s US$5 billion stock-and-convertible sale in mid-September.

Also coming to the market in the latest wave is Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic, a printed circuit-board maker with a 2.5 per cent global market share, seeking as much as US$650 million.

Chemical products maker Red Avenue New Materials Group is targeting as much as US$382 million, while Direct Drive Tech is seeking US$138 million. BLOOMBERG