The Business Times
business-time-50

Hong Kong listing spree brings US$1.8 billion to market in one day

The city’s market for first-time listings is on track for a record year as AI-linked investment fuels demand

Summarise
Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 04:57 PM
    • Companies have raised more than US$45 billion so far, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
    • Companies have raised more than US$45 billion so far, data compiled by Bloomberg show. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Four companies are lining up to raise as much as a combined HK$14.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) in Hong Kong listings, all set to begin trading on Sep 29.

    The biggest is RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology, seeking to raise as much as US$660 million after its Shenzhen-listed shares surged 168 per cent this year.

    The maker of equipment and software that help solar-panel and silicon-photonics chip factories automate production also has an upsize option of up to 15 per cent of the base offering.

    Hong Kong’s market for first-time listings is on track for a record year as artificial intelligence-linked investment fuels demand. Companies have raised more than US$45 billion so far, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

    Underscoring the scramble by AI-related firms to tap markets while demand remains robust, the year’s biggest deals included Alibaba Group Holding’s US$10 billion deal in August in the city’s biggest-ever follow-on offering and Z.AI’s US$5 billion stock-and-convertible sale in mid-September.

    Also coming to the market in the latest wave is Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic, a printed circuit-board maker with a 2.5 per cent global market share, seeking as much as US$650 million.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Chemical products maker Red Avenue New Materials Group is targeting as much as US$382 million, while Direct Drive Tech is seeking US$138 million. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Asian equitiesAsia StocksHong Kong stocksHong Kong Stock ExchangeHong KongAsia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    Asian investors continue to allocate capital to global markets, while maintaining significant exposure to US assets. 

    Despite the de-dollarisation debate, demand for dollar liquidity in Asia is growing

    Buying a new EC unit can be a cost-effective way to get into private homeownership.

    Can a first-time homebuyer couple earning S$18,000 a month afford a new EC unit?

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More