India market value to reach US$10 trillion by 2030, Jefferies says

INDIA’S stock market value is set to more than double to US$10 trillion by 2030, going by its history of delivering double digit returns and expectations of continued economic reforms, according to Jefferies Financial Group

The nation’s market, currently the world’s fifth largest at US$4.5 trillion, briefly overtook Hong Kong last month. Still, its weight in global stock indexes is below 2 per cent, leaving ample scope for foreigners to ramp up investments, analysts including Mahesh Nandurkar and Chris Wood wrote in a Feb 21 note.

“This should change as market free-float rises and some weight anomalies get sorted out,” Jefferies said. If the nation’s track record of generating annual returns of 10 per cent in US dollar terms over the past two decades holds up, India’s market will be “impossible for large global investors to ignore,” the report added.

One of world’s fastest rates of economic growth has made India an attractive market for global investors, especially for those looking to pivot away from China.

The South Asian nation’s gross domestic product has risen by 7 per cent CAGR over the past decade to US$3.6 trillion, helping the economy jump from the eighth-largest to the fifth biggest.

Jefferies expects India’s GDP to touch US$5 trillion by 2027, putting the nation’s economy ahead of Japan and Germany thanks to tailwinds of demographics, institutional strength and improvement in governance standards. BLOOMBERG

