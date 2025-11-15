The Business Times
Indonesia’s rupiah reform: Will it make my Bali holiday more expensive?

Redenomination can improve the country’s economic efficiency and enhance confidence in the currency but risks driving inflation

Therese Soh

Published Sat, Nov 15, 2025 · 10:00 AM
    • The Indonesian finance ministry has unveiled plans for a new bill to redenominate the rupiah that involves cutting three zeros from the currency. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] In Indonesia, travellers and even locals have long grappled with prices in rupiah that stretch into the millions and billions, making regular purchases seem confusingly expensive.

    A cocktail at a high-end beach club in Bali can cost up to 190,000 rupiah (around S$15) while a full-day spa package at a luxury resort there can run up to 1.05 million rupiah (about S$82).

    But South-east Asia’s largest economy is finally pressing ahead with plans to reduce the number of zeros on its national currency – a move that would make price tags easier to read, and transactions simpler for consumers.

