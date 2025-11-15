Redenomination can improve the country’s economic efficiency and enhance confidence in the currency but risks driving inflation

The Indonesian finance ministry has unveiled plans for a new bill to redenominate the rupiah that involves cutting three zeros from the currency. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] In Indonesia, travellers and even locals have long grappled with prices in rupiah that stretch into the millions and billions, making regular purchases seem confusingly expensive.

A cocktail at a high-end beach club in Bali can cost up to 190,000 rupiah (around S$15) while a full-day spa package at a luxury resort there can run up to 1.05 million rupiah (about S$82).

But South-east Asia’s largest economy is finally pressing ahead with plans to reduce the number of zeros on its national currency – a move that would make price tags easier to read, and transactions simpler for consumers.