Japan brokerage Daiwa’s Q4 profit more than doubles as markets recover

DAIWA Securities Group, Japan’s second largest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Thursday (Apr 25) a 131 per cent year-on-year jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a record strong results in its asset management, wholesale and retail divisions.
Daiwa has sought to shift its focus away from generating commissions in its traditional brokerage business to focus instead on its wealth management services. This quarter saw the highest profit in Daiwa’s retail division in eight years.
Its wholesale business saw increased customer flows from overseas and domestic equity while the global investment banking M&A business, which falls under the wholesale division, generated record revenue of 43.5 billion yen.
Daiwa has been beefing up its M&A business by increasing its hiring of investment bankers and has said it aims to grow the segment by 50 per cent over around eight year.
In the year to March 2024 Daiwa ranked fifth among Japanese firms in terms of the number of M&A deals.
January-to-March quarter consolidated net profit was 39.5 billion yen (S$349.7 million). REUTERS
