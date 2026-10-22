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Japan, Korea stocks fall as Asian markets dip while investors weigh tech earnings, Gulf tensions

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2%

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Published Thu, Oct 22, 2026 · 12:08 PM
    • Japan’s Nikkei stock index gave up earlier gains to trade 0.4% lower as Korean shares fell more than 1%.
    • Japan’s Nikkei stock index gave up earlier gains to trade 0.4% lower as Korean shares fell more than 1%. PHOTO: EPA

    [HONG KONG] Asian stocks struggled to stay above water in early trade on Thursday (Oct 22), as tech earnings optimism provided only fleeting support amid lingering concerns over artificial intelligence and uncertainty in the Gulf.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, on track for a fourth straight week of decline. Japan’s Nikkei stock index gave up earlier gains to trade 0.4 per cent lower, while Korean shares were down more than 1 per cent.

    US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.4 per cent at 7,765.8. Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street to a higher close as better-than-expected earnings reports from market heavyweights helped ease some concerns over the sustainability and profitability of massive AI build-outs.

    Space X posted its first profit as a public company, Meta reported third-quarter revenue that beat expectations, while AI server maker Super Micro forecast quarterly revenue and profit margin that both topped estimates.

    However, Meta’s plan to issue non-voting Class C common stock drew renewed scrutiny on AI spending.

    “There’s a lot of noise out there at the moment and investors are still digesting this morning’s results,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

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    “Also, we’re really only at the start of the meaty part of earnings season, which is coming at the same time that investors are tackling the uncertainty from an upcoming Fed decision, geopolitical risks, and US mid-terms.”

    In a sign of subdued risk sentiment, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.2 basis points at 5.1065 per cent, while the yield on 30-year notes was at a one-week low of 5.3968 per cent.

    Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 1.1 per cent to US$110.03 a barrel, near a five-month high.

    The US ordered diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes, while The New York Times reported the US and Israeli militaries had developed specific plans for renewed attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections, which take place on Nov 3.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, dipped to 102.2. The euro was little changed at US$1.1231.

    The yen was also flat at 158.125, after deputy Bank of Japan governor Ryozo Himino signalled his readiness to raise borrowing costs. The Korean won was muted at 1325.9, after the Bank of Korea left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3 per cent on Thursday (Oct 22).

    Gold was slightly lower at US$4115.5 per ounce. Bitcoin was down 0.4 per cent at US$84,284.05, while ether was 0.6 per cent lower at US$2,476.34. REUTERS

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