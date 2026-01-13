Japan’s Nikkei hits all-time high on Wall Street rally, snap election bets

The Nikkei jumped as much as 3.6 per cent to a record 53,814.79, and remained close to that level at 0053 GMT on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Tuesday, as markets played catch-up with Wall Street’s recent two-day rally following a public holiday in the Asian nation earlier this week.

Investors also bought equities on expectations of increased fiscal spending on speculation that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call an early election to bolster her coalition government’s parliamentary majority, fuelling hopes for additional stimulus.

Japanese investors, like global peers, mostly appeared undeterred by the US Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Nikkei jumped as much as 3.6 per cent to a record 53,814.79, and remained close to that level at 0053 GMT.

The broader Topix rose as much as 2.4 per cent to 3,599.31, also a record peak.

Overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 both climbed to all-time peaks, with tech shares among the outperformers.

The head of coalition partner Ishin said he met with Takaichi on Friday and that she may call an early election. Local media had earlier reported that Takaichi was considering one as soon as next month.

It would be the first time for Takaichi to face voters, giving her a chance to capitalise on the strong public approval ratings she has enjoyed since taking office in October.

“It’s widely believed in markets that if Takaichi dissolves parliament, the result will be a weaker yen, higher equities and lower bond prices,” based on the idea that “early elections mean proactive fiscal spending,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

Investor sentiment was further lifted by a sharply weaker yen than when Tokyo last closed on Friday, as a softer currency increases the value of overseas earnings for Japan’s export-heavy corporations.

Shares of automakers advanced, with Toyota Motor jumping 5.1 per cent and Subaru up 4.1 per cent.

The biggest gainers were semiconductor-sector shares. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest soared 8.4 per cent and chip-making tool manufacturer Tokyo Electron vaulted 7.7 per cent.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 209 advanced and only 16 declined. REUTERS