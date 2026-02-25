Japan’s Nikkei share average sets record high as AI disruption fear eased

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1 per cent to 57,956.92 in early trade on Wednesday, after touching an intraday peak of 58,047.89. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan’s Nikkei share price average set a record high on Wednesday as investor apprehension over artificial intelligence disruption eased while the yen weakened.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1 per cent to 57,956.92 in early trade after touching an intraday peak of 58,047.89. The broader Topix edged up 0.07 per cent to 3,818.73.

There were 131 advancers on the Nikkei index against 90 decliners. REUTERS