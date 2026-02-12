Japan’s Nikkei surges past 58,000 for first time as Takaichi trade rally continues
- The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.14 per cent to 57,739.20 in early trading on Thursday after earlier touching an intraday peak of 58,004.72. PHOTO: EPA
[TOKYO] Japan’s Nikkei share average surged past the 58,000 mark for the first time, continuing a scorching rally since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a resounding electoral victory on a campaign of increased economic stimulus.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.14 per cent to 57,739.20 in early trading after earlier touching an intraday peak of 58,004.72. The broader Topix climbed 0.3 per cent to 3,866.88. So far the Nikkei is up 14.5 per cent for the year.
There were 145 advancers on the Nikkei index against 79 decliners. REUTERS
