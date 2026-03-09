Mainland investors buy a record HK$37.2 billion in Hong Kong stocks via trading link

The unprecedented purchases are a reminder of the rapid shifts in mood among investors

[HONG KONG] Mainland Chinese investors purchased a record HK$37.2 billion (S$6.1 billion) worth of Hong Kong shares through a key trading link on Monday (Mar 9), reversing their unprecedented sale last week.

The figure tops the previous record of HK$35.9 billion in August via the so-called Stock Connect programme, according to Bloomberg compiled data going back to 2016. That takes such buying to total HK$188.7 billion so far this year, about 60 per cent of the amount for the same period last year.

The buying came as mainland and Hong Kong shares saw milder losses on a day when surging oil prices and concerns about a prolonged war in Iran triggered a global sell-off. The Hang Seng Index pared a drop of 3.3 per cent to end the session 1.4 per cent lower, while a gauge of Asian equities was down close to 4 per cent.

The latest resilience of Chinese stocks, which have underperformed regional peers from Japan and South Korea this year, also came as Beijing maintained its supportive policy stance for local markets and homegrown technology at the country’s annual legislative meetings that will end on Thursday.

Monday’s unprecedented purchases also are a reminder of the rapid shifts in mood among investors in the trading link, with record inflows or outflows often followed by significant moves in the opposite direction within a short period. For example, the heavy selling in August came on the heels of what was then a record inflow. BLOOMBERG