The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Move to faster settlements for US securities has gone smoothly: SEC chair

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 09:50 PM
Share this article.

THE overhaul of the settlement cycle for US securities has gone smoothly this week, with all trades having settled, US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler said on Friday (May 31).

US trading of equities, corporate and municipal bonds and other securities moved on Tuesday to a one-day settlement cycle (T+1) from two days (T+2), to comply with a rule change the SEC adopted in February.

“The historic conversion from T+2 to T+1 has gone smoothly thus far,” Gensler said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“We remain in close contact with the clearinghouses and other market participants as we continue to monitor the transition ahead of increases in trading volumes expected this afternoon.”

Market participants have said the transition was going smoothly, despite some bumps. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Wall Street
US stocks
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Capital Markets & Currencies

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here