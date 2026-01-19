The Business Times
Nasdaq-listed eToro to roll out SGX stocks on platform in Asia expansion push

The push follows its MAS capital markets services licence activation last July

Ranamita Chakraborty

Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Yoni Assia, eToro's founder and CEO, views Singapore as an ideal base for the investment platform's expansion plans given its robust capital market.
    [SINGAPORE] Nasdaq-listed investment platform eToro is stepping up its focus on the Asia-Pacific as a key area for future growth, with Singapore serving as its hub for regional expansion.

    It plans to add Singapore Exchange-listed stocks later this year, expanding its international equity offerings – which already include those from major bourses such as Euronext and the stock exchanges of New York, London, Hong Kong and Dubai.

    “We will first focus on Singapore before starting to look at other regions, but it is definitely a part of a long-term plan to understand how to utilise Singapore as a hub (for) South-east Asia generally,” eToro founder and chief executive officer Yoni Assia told The Business Times in an interview.

