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Nasdaq nears one-month low as AI stocks slide on debt concerns

The three major indices opened mixed on Thursday

Summarise
Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 09:56 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.74 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 51,888.22 in early trading.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.74 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 51,888.22 in early trading. PHOTO: REUTERS

    THE Nasdaq fell to near one-month lows on Thursday (Oct 15) as fears of a hit to artificial-intelligence investments from higher interest rates deepened a rout in AI-linked stocks, while fresh data confirmed price pressures building in the US economy.

    At 9.30 am, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.74 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 51,888.22, the S&P 500 lost 33.35 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,685.59, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 329.86 points, or 1.24 per cent to 26,363.01. REUTERS

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