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Nasdaq opens higher as chips pare losses, rate-hike fears linger

The US jobs report raises interest-rate hike concerns

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Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 10:43 PM
    • The Nasdaq Composite is up 299.54 points, or 1.23%, at 24,614.53 at the opening bell.
    • The Nasdaq Composite is up 299.54 points, or 1.23%, at 24,614.53 at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] The Nasdaq opened higher on Friday (Nov 6) as chip stocks came off heavy losses posted during a sharp sell-off on fears that a Democratic-led Congress could result in tougher artificial intelligence regulation, even as the jobs report raised interest-rate hike concerns.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 486.37 points or 0.94 per cent at the open to 51,036.69. The S&P 500 rose 19.44 points or 0.26 per cent to 7,373.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 299.54 points or 1.23 per cent to 24,614.53. REUTERS

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