The chipmaker’s results are expected to offer fresh clues on the trajectory of the AI trade

Nvidia is set to release its results – and investors are watching. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Nov 17) in volatile trading, as investors looked ahead to Nvidia’s earnings for fresh clues on the trajectory of the artificial intelligence trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 221.2 points or 0.43 per cent at the open to 51386.98. The S&P 500 fell 5.6 points or 0.08 per cent to 7411.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.3 points or 0.07 per cent to 24528.057. REUTERS